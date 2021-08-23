Winair audited annual accounts for 2020 approved. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Thursday, August 19, a shareholders meeting of Winair Airline was held with all shares represented as Winair’s board presented the audited annual accounts for the fiscal year 2020. Present at this meeting were the Sint Maarten shareholder represented by the Council of Ministers, the representative of the Netherlands shareholder, the Executive Board, and the Supervisory Board of Directors of Winair. The report was delivered with a clean or unqualified opinion by the auditors, indicative of the boards’ continued commitment to high quality and timely financial reporting. As such, Winair’s qualified financial statements for 2020 were approved and the ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38346-winair-audited-annual-accounts-for-2020-approved.html