WINAIR ground staff fires its Union in Referendum. | SMN NEWS

~ Pilots challenging 25% cuts.~

PHILIPSBURG:— Some 30 ground staff of the Winward Islands Airways (WINAR) ousted the ABVO union in a referendum that was held today Wednesday. The 30 ground staff all voted in favor of the Windward Islands Civil Servants Unions (WICSU).

SMN News further learned that the pilots of WINAIR will have their first court hearing on September 1st since they have decided to challenge the management of WINAIR on the 25% salary cuts they implemented on all staff of WINAIR even though they promised the staff and shop stewards that no cuts will be made ...



