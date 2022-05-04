Winair increases flights to Saba. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Saba Tourist Bureau is pleased with the news that Windward Islands Airways International Winair will increase its services to Saba per June 1, 2022. This added airlift is most welcome because the island highly depends on connectivity.

As of June 1, the airline will carry out two flights per day, every day. Currently, there are no flights to Saba on Wednesday and Thursday, but on June 1, this will change, and there will be flights 7 days a week, which will contribute to Saba’s connectivity. These flights are loaded in the system until August 31, 2022. The number ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40251-winair-increases-flights-to-saba.html