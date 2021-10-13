Windward Islands Teachers Union (W.I.T.U.) Board Election 2021 | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- This communique is to inform all W.I.T.U. members and the general public, that the board will be holding their elections on October 28th, 2021 at 6:30 pm. This will take place in our office at Rembrandt Plein #39, Madam Estate. During this gathering, the financial and secretarial report will be presented to the members for their perusal. Based on our constitution, each member has the right and the opportunity to postulate themselves to serve on the board for a period of three years. As a board member of W.I.T.U. you will be advocating ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38786-windward-islands-teachers-union-w-i-t-u-board-election-2021.html



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38786-windward-islands-teachers-union-w-i-t-u-board-election-2021.html