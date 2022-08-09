Winners Announced of WBW 5th Annual Breastfeeding Photo Contest. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- World Breastfeeding Week 2022 (WBW) took place from Monday, August 1 to 7 under the theme, “Step up for Breastfeeding. Educate and Support” has concluded.



Section Youth Health Care, which falls under the Collective Prevention Service (CPS), spearheaded Sint Maarten’s participation.



On Saturday, August 6, at the Mom to Mom Sit and Chat session, the winners of the 5th Annual Breastfeeding Photo Contest were announced and they received their prizes and gift certificates.



The winner of the photo contest was Danique Knaap, second runner-up Stacey Fiacre, third runner-up Orianda Hoendervangers, and the fourth participant were Kirsty Lo Moro.



...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41035-winners-announced-of-wbw-5th-annual-breastfeeding-photo-contest.html