WITU & CUT holds Capacity Building Training. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) in collaboration with the Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT) hosted a Capacity Building Training for its members and colleague Union representatives.

The training event was held over the past weekend at the Sundial School and it was sponsored by the CUT.

The training focused on The Landsverordening Materieel Ambtenarenrecht (LMA) and Collective Bargaining (CB).



Presenters were the Honorable Acting Governor of St. Maarten Mr. Reynold Groeneveldt and drs. Raymond Jessurun.

