WITU demands an explanation from Doran. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- President of the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) Stuart Johnson met with mainly WITU members of Government subsidized school boards on Wednesday afternoon.

"The reality of their hardship caused by the non-payment of the vacation allowance was brought forward," Johnson said.

Present in the meeting were union colleagues of the WISCU/PSU, NAPB, SMCU, ABVO, and WIFOL in solidarity.

Johnson before delving into the outcomes of the general membership meeting referenced his concerns about the remarks made by Deputy Prime Minister Egbert Doran.

"I believe the Honorable Minister Doran owes teaching, non-teaching staff and by extension the nation an explanation ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41090-witu-demands-an-explanation-from-doran.html