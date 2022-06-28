WITU held an urgent meeting with subsidized school boards. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- President of the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) Stuart Johnson held an urgent virtual meeting with the Government subsidized school boards.

"The payment of the vacation allowance throughout all schools on St.Maarten has my full attention and I will not stop until everyone receives what is rightfully due to them," Johnson stated.

Present in the meeting was representatives of the SVOBE, SKOS, MAC, CBA, SPCOBE, and NIPA School boards.

The meeting was held on ZOOM on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

“One of the main concerns coming out of the meeting was that school boards ...



...



