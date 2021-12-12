WITU honors Claire Elshot-Aventurin. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The board of Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) honored its former President Claire Elshot-Aventurin in a small ceremony last week at its office in Madame Estate.

Elshot-Aventurin served as the WITU's President for 27 years until a recent board election passed on that confidence to the new President Stuart Johnson.

During his speech WITU's new President, Stuart Johnson expressed his profound gratitude to Elshot-Aventurin for the hard work, services, and commitment she provided to the union for almost three decades.

