WITU Host Creative Exchange Event. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- President of the WITU Stuart Johnson said, "Assisting our members in any way possible will remain one of the primary goals for our members."

Members of the WITU had the opportunity to make educational posters for their classrooms or offices with resources made available by the WITU.

The event took place at the WITU's office from 12 pm until 6 pm with complimentary snacks and drinks.

"Preparing classrooms for the start of each school year is a costly out-of-pocket expense many teachers face; this has not gone unnoticed by WITU. Hence, the activity will be an annual event," ...



