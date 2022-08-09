WITU makes an urgent plea to PM Jacobs via letter. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) submitted a letter addressed to the Honorable Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs titled, “Discrimination created among the teachers with non-payment of vacation allowance to subsidize school.”

President of the WITU Stuart Johnson stated in his letter, “As President of the WITU, I would like to bring the following to your attention requesting your intervention in this matter to bring equality, peace, and tranquility among the teaching fraternity in our beloved country.

As we stand at the beginning of the new school year 2022-2023, the board of the WITU ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41032-witu-makes-an-urgent-plea-to-pm-jacobs-via-letter.html