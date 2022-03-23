WITU makes history at CBA. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- President of the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) Stuart Johnson recently met with the staff of the Charlotte Brookson Academy (CBA).

Johnson was accompanied by WITU Treasurer Robert Rawlins and WITU Board Member Silvy Ravenberg.

"I'm proud of this historical moment by you joining WITU but I wish it was under more positive work conditions for you," Johnson stated.

It's the first time staff of CBA joined the membership of WITU starting with eight new members strong.

The staff outlined a list of concerns facing them as they sought this important meeting with the WITU.

"Let me assure you ...



...



