WITU submits a petition for payment of Vacation Allowance 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- President of the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) Stuart Johnson said, “Our members feel overworked, underpaid, and burnt out to the core. At times they are tired. However, the ongoing saga of the pending payment of the vacation allowances must end now once and for all.”

Johnson submitted the petition on Tuesday afternoon at the Government Administration Building. He was accompanied by WITU board member Silvy Ravenberg and two general members of the WITU.

WITU is seeking the full payment of the 2022 vacation allowance for all Civil Servants and Employees of Government-subsidized school boards.

The petition was ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40402-witu-submits-a-petition-for-payment-of-vacation-allowance-2022.html