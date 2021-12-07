WITU supports members with Christmas Shopping Voucher. | SMN NEWS

Madame Estate:--- The newly elected board of Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) embarked on supporting its members during these ongoing challenging months of the pandemic during the holiday season.

"On Tuesday an estimated 150 members consisting of teaching and nonteaching staff, turned up at the WITU office to receive their Christmas Shopping Voucher," said Stuart Johnson President of the WITU.

"The naf. 45.00 Christmas Shopping Voucher is our of a way of giving back to our members by helping them with their Christmas Shopping, as a means to show our appreciation," Johnson added.

