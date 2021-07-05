Woman arrested for driving under influence, assaulting police officers, injuring prison guard. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— A woman is in police custody after she was the cause of a major accident on Sucker Garden Road. She is arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs as well as for assaulting several police officers and injuring a prison guard. The accident occurred around 11:35 pm on Saturday, July 3.

Arriving on the scene, the police discovered that the woman driver with initials M.D.T-U was most likely under the influence of alcohol and/or other drugs that caused her to lose control of her vehicle. She smashed into a fence and collided with three ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38000-woman-arrested-for-driving-under-influence-assaulting-police-officers-injuring-prison-guard.html