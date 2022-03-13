Woman Arrested for falsifying SLS documents. | SMN NEWS

~House search conducted, several documents seized as fraud investigations continue~



PHILIPSBURG:--- The personnel of detectives Arrested a female suspect with the initials C.A.S.H., 39, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in an ongoing fraud investigation. This female suspect is accused of falsifying the results of SLS Laboratory documents. Following the arrest, a house search was conducted at the suspect's residence where several documents were confiscated. The suspect was remanded into custody following questioning by the detectives. This investigation is still ongoing.

KPSM Press Release.



