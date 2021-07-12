Woman arrested for severely injuring victim with machete. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The detective arrested a woman with the initials J.R. for allegedly assaulting another woman with a machete on Sunday, July 11, at about 4:30 pm.

The arrest for severe ill-treatment was in the vicinity of Soualiga Road and executed with the permission of the prosecutor.

As a result of the attack, the victim suffered serious injuries to her forehead, hands arms, and fingers. The victim required surgery at SMMC.

The suspect remains in police custody pending further investigation.

KPSM Press Release.



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38054-woman-arrested-for-severely-injuring-victim-with-machete.html