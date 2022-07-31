Woman seriously injured on Sunday morning. | SMN NEWS

~Suspect in brutal stabbing arrested by police, the victim in serious but stable condition.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Police have arrested the suspect that brutally stabbed a woman and dropped her off in the vicinity of the St. Maarten Medical Center early Sunday morning.

The victim a well-known young woman identified on social media as the senior carnival queen Estika Halley was seriously injured by stabbing, the suspect even slit the young woman's throat while stabbing her several times about the body.

Police said in a press statement that the victim was operated upon and is now in serious but stable condition ...



