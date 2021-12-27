Woman shot and injured in Middle Region on Boxing Day. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- A woman was critically injured after being shot reportedly by her partner on Boxing Day, Sunday, December 26, around 1:30 pm on Basseterre Road in Middle Region. She remains in hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene in a car after the shooting. He is still at large and sought by police.

Several photographs of the suspect are circulating on social media. The suspect is urged to surrender to the police as soon as possible for his own safety and that of others.

This incident of what appears to be relational violence was one of several calls



...



