Women in the health and care sector earn 24 per cent less than men. | SMN NEWS

(ILO News):--- Women in the health and care sector face a larger gender pay gap than in other economic sectors, earning on average 24 per cent less than peers who are men, according to a new joint report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The report, the world’s most comprehensive analysis on gender pay inequities in health, finds a raw gender pay gap of approximately 20 percentage points, which jumps to 24 percentage points when accounting for factors such as age, education, and working time. This highlights that women are underpaid for their labor ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40879-women-in-the-health-and-care-sector-earn-24-per-cent-less-than-men.html