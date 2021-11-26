Work progresses at Botanical Garden, opens next year. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Works are moving ahead at the Botanical Garden in the Windwardside. A fence has been put up around the property to keep goats and other roaming animals out, a trail has been created and the propagation house, a plant and tree nursery, is under construction.

The remaining work before the Botanical Garden can open next year includes the placing of information signs about the trees and plants, the installing of benches and picnic tables, the construction of an outdoor kitchen, and an area for orchids and herbal medicine plants. Placing a fence around the 8,400 square meter property was ...



...



