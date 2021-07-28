Worker injured at the Cargo Facilities in Point Blanche. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force Sint Maarten KPSM together with Port St. Maarten safety officers are investigating an accident that occurred at the cargo section of Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise and Cargo Facilities late last night.

Police Central Dispatch received a call on July 27, 2021, at approximately 9:00 pm about a truck trailer that possibly struck a cargo vessel crew member. Police patrols along with ambulance personnel were dispatched to the location. At the scene, the affected man complained of pain in his back and lower body. He was tended on site and then transported to Sint Maarten Medical ...



