Workplace improvements for airline representatives and staff. | SMN NEWS

AIRPORT:— The Pre-work for PJIA’s Terminal Reconstruction, including mold remediation, demolition, and waste disposal, is poised to be completed in the next 3 weeks.

The contractor has removed all of the mold-infested material and environmentally disposed of it off the island. Immediately after the area is cleaned and remediated, PJIAE plans to start with the construction of temporary airline offices.

Over the past 6 months, PJIAE’s project department worked in collaboration with all stakeholders to plan and design the temporary airline offices in such a manner that it would not affect the package 2 terminal reconstruction project. The objective of ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36919-workplace-improvements-for-airline-representatives-and-staff.html