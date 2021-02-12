Works start on Saba Botanical Garden. | SMN NEWS

SABA:—The Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF), with funding of the Public Entity Saba, has started the works on the Botanical Garden in Windwardside. The botanical garden will have only local plants and trees and will be a great addition both for residents and visitors.

Workers are busy installing a fence around the property behind the Trail Shop. This fence is necessary to keep out the goats so they don’t eat the seedlings and saplings when planted. Local experts are providing advice on the planting of plants and trees that naturally grow on Saba or which have been naturalized.

Local fruit trees ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36802-works-start-on-saba-botanical-garden.html