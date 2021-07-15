World Bank Country Director Burunciuc pledges commitment to St. Maarten | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Today, Thursday, July 15th, new World Bank Country Director for Caribbean Countries Lilia Burunciuc and World Bank Program Manager for the Sint Maarten Trust Fund Michelle Keane paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silveria Jacobs. During the discussion, Burunciuc pledged her commitment to the progress and finalization of the projects under execution via the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB).

Prime Minister Jacobs stated, “This is Burunciuc’s first official visit to St. Maarten in her new post as Country Director and her first visit to the Caribbean. I know our representatives for these projects ...



