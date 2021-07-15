World Bank Country Director Lilia Burunciuc Visits Sint Maarten in her First Official Mission. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The new World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean, Lilia Burunciuc, has concluded a four-day visit to Sint Maarten. This was her first visit to the region since her appointment on July 1, 2021, Ms. Burunciuc met Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, Sint Maarten’s Council of Ministers, the National Recovery Program Bureau, and other partners. She chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee for the Sint Maarten Recovery, Reconstruction, and Resilience Trust Fund. The Trust Fund is financed by the Government of the Netherlands. She also visited a number of projects financed by the Trust Fund.

“I am pleased to ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38086-world-bank-country-director-lilia-burunciuc-visits-sint-maarten-in-her-first-official-mission.html