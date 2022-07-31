World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Step up for Breastfeeding. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- World Breastfeeding Week 2022 (WBW) kicks off globally from Monday, August 1 to 7 under the theme, “Step up for Breastfeeding. Educate and Support.”



Section Youth Health Care which falls under the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) is observing WBW-2022 by hosting a number of activities.



The first activity was the organization of free Lactation Consultations as of May 12. The lactation consultation is also done in collaboration with Women’s Health Services N.V. The free lactation consultation is for moms in their second trimester and for moms with questions about breastfeeding.



The second activity was launched in ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40978-world-breastfeeding-week-2022-step-up-for-breastfeeding.html