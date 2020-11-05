World Food Day. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In recognition of “World Food Day, observed each year on October 16, the Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) in partnership with Spaceless Gardens will offer an eight (8) week program on Agroecology starting on November 9, 2020. The Agroecology project is of high priority and special interest to the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development & Labor Affairs and by extension, the Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) because it underscores its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals 1 “the eradication of poverty & 2 “reduce hunger”. Additionally, the Agroecology program is ...



