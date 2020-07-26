Wreath laid on Dr. A.C. Wathey’s 94th birthday. | SMN News

POINTE BLANCHE:— On Friday, July 24, Port St. Maarten Management and Staff laid the annual traditional wreath at the statue of the late Dr. Claude Wathey in front of the Cruise Terminal Building on the occasion of his 94th birthday.

The country’s seaport – Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise & Cargo Facility – is named after Wathey who has been described as the ‘father of the nation,’ overseeing the economic development of the country over a 40-year period.

