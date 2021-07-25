Wreath laid on Dr. A.C. Wathey’s 95th birthday. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:— Port St. Maarten Management and Staff laid the annual traditional wreath at the statue of the late Dr. Claude Wathey in front of the Cruise Terminal Building on the occasion of his 95th birthday.

The country’s seaport – Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise & Cargo Facility – is named after Wathey who oversaw the economic transformation of the country over a 40-year period.

Over the four decades, Wathey’s vision transformed St. Maarten into a prosperous tourism destination. Since then, tourism continues to be the mainstay whereby the island maintains a competitive position within the Caribbean Basin.

Wathey’s legacy ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38154-wreath-laid-on-dr-a-c-wathey-s-95th-birthday.html