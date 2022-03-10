WYCCF celebrates International Women’s Day with a Tea party for female SMH clients. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- International Women’s Day didn’t go unnoticed at the WYCCF. On Tuesday, March 8th, the WYCCF celebrated Women’s Day with an extensive takeaway breakfast buffet for its staff. Additionally, St. Martin’s Home organized a fancy Tea Party for its female clients. The WYCCF wants to thank Dino’s Ribs shack, Oyster Bay Beach Resort, K.F.C. Carl & Son’s Unique Bakery, and Dollar Smart for making this event possible with their generous contributions.

The majority of the clients in St. Martin’s Home are women, and thus in honor of International Women’s Day, the WYCCF organized a fancy tea party in ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39874-wyccf-celebrates-international-women-s-day-with-a-tea-party-for-female-smh-clients.html