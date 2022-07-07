WYCCF is organizing the 4th Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting this Saturday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday, July 9th, 2022, from 5-6 PM, the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) organizes its fourth Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting at the St. Martin's Home in St. John's. This meeting is specifically organized to support those who are currently providing care, have provided care, or are going to provide care to someone with Alzheimer's disease or dementia. The WYCCF invites everyone in this situation to come by and share, listen and learn through shared experiences. This meeting will put extra focus on providing practical tips on how to deal with difficult behaviour. Everyone will get the ...



