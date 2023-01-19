WYCCF is organizing the 7th Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting this Saturday | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Saturday, January 21st, 2022, from 4-5:30 PM, the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) organizes its seventh Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting at the St. Martin’s Home in St. John’s. This meeting is specifically organized to support those who are currently providing care, have provided care, or are going to provide care to someone with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. The WYCCF invites everyone in this situation to come by and share, listen and learn through shared experiences. Everyone will get the opportunity to share their experiences if they wish or ask our healthcare professionals any questions they might have. The WYCCF will provide drinks and snacks, and the event is open to everyone.

The group is continuously increasing in size, as the last meeting two months ago was attended by over 25 people. Not only the size but also the mutual trust and respect continue to increase as many personal stories are shared. Because those are the persons that can genuinely understand what they are going through because they are in the same situation. Attendees especially appreciated the opportunity to ask their questions to professionals. Some people prefer to just sit and listen, and of course, that’s fine too. The WYCCF welcomes everyone who was there in the first three meetings and hopes that more people for whom this meeting is relevant will come out…

