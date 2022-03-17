WYCCF organizes 2nd Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting this Saturday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday, March 19th, 2022, from 5-6 PM, the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) organizes the second meeting of its Alzheimer's Support Group at the St. Martin's Home in St. John's. This meeting is specifically organized to support those who are currently providing care, have provided care, or are going to provide care to someone with Alzheimer's disease or dementia. The WYCCF invites everyone in this situation to come by and share, listen and learn through shared experiences. Everyone will get the opportunity to share their experiences if they wish to do so or ask our healthcare ...



