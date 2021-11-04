WYCCF staff completes Triple C workshop. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Last week Thursday, October 28th, 30 group leaders of the Sister Basilia Center (SBC) of the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) completed the Triple C workshop given by Robin van Haren.

Triple C stands for Client, Coach, and Competence and is a treatment method that focuses on looking at specific human needs of clients. These can be physical needs, mental needs, emotional needs, or spiritual needs. This method, therefore, differentiates from the traditional model, which merely focuses on the diagnosis of complicated behavior. In this one-day introductory workshop, the aim is to offer participants a different mindset ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38991-wyccf-staff-completes-triple-c-workshop.html