WYCCF thanks Budget Marine for donating shirts for the new therapeutic pool. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) recently opened its brand-new therapeutic pool. To protect the clients and staff from the sun, Budget Marine St. Maarten donated long sleeve t-shirts specifically designed to protect against the sun to all the therapists, nurses, and group leaders who work in and around the new therapeutic pool. The WYCCF extends its gratitude to Budget Marine for this generous donation. With these shirts, the WYCCF can continue to improve the quality of its care to its clients.

