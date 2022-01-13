WYCCF to organize Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting this Saturday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday, January 15th, 2022, from 5-6 PM, the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation is organizing the first meeting of its Alzheimer's Support Group at the St. Martin's Home in St. John's. This meeting is specifically organized to support those who are currently providing care, have provided care, or are going to provide care to someone with Alzheimer's disease or dementia. The WYCCF invites everyone in this situation to share, listen and learn through shared experiences. There will be very strict preventative Covid measures to ensure safety. Everyone will get the opportunity to share their experiences if they ...



