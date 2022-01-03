WYCCF updates Covid-19 Visitation Policy due to the fifth Covid-19 wave. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) has implemented stricter preventative measures to protect its clients, staff, and visitors in response to the surge in active Covid-19 cases on the island.

Starting today, only outdoor visitation (for example, on the porch) will be allowed. Strict use of masks, social distancing, and hand hygiene is required, and visitors can’t access the building or contact other clients. In addition to these measures, the WYCCF also reinstates the preventative testing of all staff twice a week to catch infections early and prevent clusters.

Because our residents are among the highest risk ...



...



