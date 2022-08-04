YHC: Good Nutrition, Breastfeeding and Complementary Foods. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):--- Every infant and child has the right to good nutrition according to the ‘Convention on the Rights of the Child.’



Undernutrition is estimated to be associated with 2.7 million child deaths annually or 45% of all child deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).



“Infant and young child feeding is a key area to improve child survival and promote healthy growth and development. The first two years of a child’s life are particularly important, as optimal nutrition during this period lowers morbidity and mortality, reduces the risk of chronic disease, and fosters better development overall.” ...



