Young adult missing since Thursday. Police seeks community assistance. (UPDATED) | SMN NEWS

~ Young man returns home safely.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday afternoon April 1st, 2022, a report of “Missing person” was filed at the Philipsburg Police Station by the Father of the man Kevanne Richard Alex TENNANT, born in Jamaica on February 8th, 2000, and residing at 9 Fringe tree drive, in Cole Bay.

Kevanne Richard Alex TENNANT is about between 5’-6” and 5”-8”, slim build, brown skin complexion, with black eyes and black hair and is 22 years old. He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt blue and red shorts.

He was last seen leaving the residence at ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40050-young-adult-missing-since-thursday-police-seeks-community-assistance-updated.html