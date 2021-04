PHILIPSBURG:— A young boy is badly injured and currently at the St. Maarten Medical Center taking medical treatment after he was run over by a scooter in St. Peters in the vicinity of the ballpark.

Police Spokesman Joe Josepha said that the young lad is in critical condition.

Police also arrested the scooter rider who is also wanted by police.



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37385-young-boy-ran-over-by-scooter.html