Young man arrested after fight. | SMN NEWS

On Thursday, September 2nd, a 14-year-old young man with the initials A.F.L.L. was arrested on Sandy Road on St. Eustatius for failing to respond to police demands. The boy was involved in a high school brawl. When the two fighting boys have pulled apart, the boy ran away, threatening to return to school and continue the fight. The police went looking for him and ordered him to stop. Here he did not comply. A short foot chase followed, after which the boy was stopped by two police officers. The boy was verbally abusive to the police officers ...



