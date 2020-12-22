Young man dies of injuries after being ill-treated by unknown persons in Cole-Bay. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The police patrols and detectives were directed to the parking lot of Ace mega Center on December 7th, 2020 approximately 06.30 pm where a male adult f was located with severe head injuries.

Upon arrival, the officers were informed by a security guard, that the victim came walking from the direction of Well-road and collapsed on the parking lot.

The police noticed that the victim who was later identified as J.C. had injuries to his head that were bleeding profusely.

He was treated on the scene by paramedics and rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center in critical ...



