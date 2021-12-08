Young man missing. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Tuesday evening December 7, 2021, a report of “Missing person” was filed at the Philipsburg Police Station by the mother of the man Milcidaniel ROMERO MOTA, born in the Dominican Republic, on November 10, 1997, and residing at Carnation road number 23 in Betty’s estate

Milcidaniel ROMERO MOTA is about 6’ tall, has a regular build, light brown skin complexion, brown eyes, and brown hair, and is 24 years old. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt blue jeans pants and white.

