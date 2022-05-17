Young Man shot dead on Back Street. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- A young man with the initials B.C. was found shot dead in a car in the vicinity of Back Street 171 around 8:30 pm on Monday, May 16, 2022. This fatal shooting is under investigation by police.

Police Central dispatch received several calls about a man in a car showing no signs of life. Several patrols were dispatched to the scene along with an ambulance.

The police patrol found the man seated in a car with a gunshot wound. Paramedics attempted to administer first aid to the victim, however, it became apparent that he had succumbed to his ...



