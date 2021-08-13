Youth and Education Committee International Youth Day 2021 – draft press briefing | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten LIONS Club presented the young students of the Prins Willem Alexander School in Belvedere and the All Children Education School (A.C.E) on Union Road Cole Bay with facemasks and pencil cases on International Youth Day, which was celebrated yesterday, August 12th.

One-hundred and fifty facemasks were given to the Club by the Hon. Minister of VSA, Omar Ottley, in June of this year, and the Club immediately decided to present them to school-going children at the start of the new academic year. The masks are smaller in size, offer more breathability, and are aimed ...



