Youth Council Saba established. | SMN NEWS

SABA:—Effective May 1, Saba will have its own, very first Youth Council with six Saban youngsters having been installed by the Executive Council.

The group consists of high-potential students of the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS). Because they wish to contribute more to Saba and to have the voice of the youth heard, they submitted a request to the Executive Council in April this year to be acknowledged as the Youth Council and to be consulted more on government policies and community initiatives.

The Executive Council that same month approved the request and formally installed the Youth Council as of May ...



