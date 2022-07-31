Youth Health Care calls on Mothers, Pregnant Women to Sign Up for Mom to Mom Sit-n-Chat Session. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- In connection with World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) 2022 August 1-7, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Section Youth Health Care (YHC) is organizing a Mom to Mom Sit-n-Chat Session for Saturday, August 6 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Pasture Piece Sint Maarten, L.B. Scot Road #105.



Pregnant women and experienced moms in breastfeeding, moms wanting to get tips and information about breastfeeding and care for babies, can attend the session by signing up at the Baby Wellness Clinic at the Vineyard Office Park in Philipsburg where CPS is located and by calling 520-4163 or 542-3003.



