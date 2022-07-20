Youth Health Care has Lactation Consultations every Thursday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Youth Health Care (YHC) from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), has been organizing Free Lactation Consultations since May 12.



The sessions take place every Thursday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Baby Wellness Clinic CPS Vineyard Building, Philipsburg. The lactation consultation is also done in collaboration with Women’s Health Services N.V.



The free lactation consultation is for moms in their second trimester and for moms with questions on breastfeeding. Pre-registration is required, and you can call 520-4163 for an appointment.



