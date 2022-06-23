Youth Health Care Kicks Off its 5th Annual Breastfeeding Photo Contest. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Youth Health Care from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), this week kicks off its 5th Annual Breastfeeding Photo Contest.



The contest is in connection with World Breastfeeding Week 2022. The contest runs until August 4, 2022. The theme is “Step Up for Breastfeeding. Educate and Support.”



To enter the contest, you can send an email to youthhealthcare@sintmaartengov.org; you must include your name, telephone number, a description of the photo and why you chose to breastfeed; and one image of you and your baby breastfeeding.



